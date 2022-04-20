Family celebrates ceremonial signing of Sgt. Nick Risner Act as work to honor late officer continues

It’s been six and a half months since Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner died after being shot in the line of duty. It's been rough for the loved ones he left behind, but this week, they found reason to celebrate.
On Wednesday, surrounded by family, friends and state lawmakers, Gov. Kay Ivey held a ceremonial signing of a new law named in Risner’s honor. The law prevents inmates convicted of fatal crimes from earning “good time” credit and ending their prison sentence early — a law that, had it existed sooner, could have prevented Risner’s death in October 2021.
“We kept thinking something great has to come from this tragedy, and this is just one of those great things,” said Tony Risner, Nick Risner’s brother.
Ivey officially signed the bill into law last week, but Wednesday was a chance for the Risner family and others to see her sign it in person. It was the first signing on the day's agenda, showing just how important the law is not only to Nick Risner’s loved ones but to the state.
His family has vowed to live as Nick Risner did, working to save lives and make people smile.
“Those random acts of kindness like Nick was known for, I mean, just keep doing those things,” Tony Risner said. “I mean, his legacy is going to continue on through each one of us and through this law, and there’s not a day that goes by that we don’t miss him, but also it’s so much comfort knowing that so much good is gonna come out of losing my brother.”
Still, the moment is bittersweet, because it took losing Nick Risner to achieve it. The police sergeant was responding to a chase in which a suspect, identified as Brian Lansing Martin, had killed another man and stolen the man’s vehicle. The chase ended near a Walmart parking lot, where police and Martin exchanged gunfire.
Martin, Nick Risner and another officer were wounded, but Martin and the other officer survived. Martin, who had previously been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the manslaughter of his father, would have still been in prison that day but was able to end his sentence early through Alabama’s “good time” law.
That law allows inmates to take 75 days off their sentence for every 30 days served with good behavior. Thanks to the Sgt. Nick Risner Act, inmates who are convicted of a crime in which the inmate used a deadly weapon to end someone’s life will have to serve their full prison sentence, without the option of accruing “good time” credit.
Rep. Phillip Pettus, one of the lawmakers behind the bill, said he was worried the bill wouldn’t make it out of committee in time to pass before the legislative session ended. He said calls from WAAY 31 about the bill and work from other state lawmakers ensured the bill moved forward.
“The Speaker of the House was working with me. The majority leader. Everybody was putting pressure, because they knew this was an important bill for me and the family, and we wanted to make sure it got passed,” Pettus said.
For Pettus, the Sgt. Nick Risner Act is more than just something for an Alabama family, a police officer or constituent. It has personal ties for him, too, as it was his son who pulled Nick Risner from the patrol vehicle after the shooting.
He said his son, who was good friends with the fallen officer, doesn’t like to talk about that day. He hopes this law prevents others from having to experience what local law enforcement and the Risner family went through.
“Hopefully, this won’t happen to any other family,” Pettus said. “There’s so much grief in that family.”
The work doesn’t stop here, however. Pettus said he’s working on something else for the Risner family for next year. Meanwhile, a preliminary hearing for Martin is set for next week, one of many steps in the process to bring Nick Risner’s killer to justice.