Family blames Marshall County sheriff, jail staff for inmate death in federal lawsuit

The family of a Marshall County jail inmate claims staff did not do enough as the inmate's medical condition worsened, leading to his death.
The estate of Nickolas Black filed a lawsuit in federal court naming Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, Chief Correctional Officer Matt Cooper, Southern Health Partners and nurse Lisa Rigsby as defendants.
Black died at Huntsville Hospital in February of this year. His family's attorney claims jail staff and medical teams did not act in time, even as Black's condition was getting worse in front of them.
“One of the treating physicians who spoke to me about this said the only way that Nick could have arrived at Huntsville Hospital in this condition is if the personnel at Marshall County Jail were grossly incompetent or just did not give a damn," said James Sasser, the family's attorney. "Unfortunately, I think it’s a combination of both."
According to the court filing, Black's family claims jail staff told them Black "was fine" even though his health was rapidly declining. When he was rushed to Huntsville Hospital, he was suffering from kidney failure, pneumonia and other serious issues. Black died days later.
The family is demanding Marshall County officials make changes to keep something like this from happening to any other inmate in their custody.
“This should’ve never happened," Sasser said. "You get better medical care in some third-world countries than what Nick Black received in this case. We want accountability for what occurred."
Attorneys for Sims, Rigsby and Cooper have already responded to the lawsuit in court documents, demanding the case be dismissed. The contracted health care company responsible for in-jail services has not been served yet due to the holidays. The judge has yet to weigh in on the case.
"It was their only son, and he’s no longer with us. They are devastated," Sasser said of Black's parents.
Black was in jail after being arrested initially in 2020 on charges that he traveled to meet a child for sex, electronic solicitated a child and transmitted obscene material to a child. Sasser said because of the lack of medical care by jail staff, his client never had a chance to have his day in court and face those charges.