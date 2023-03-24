Family attorney of man killed by Huntsville Police Officer speaks after verdict is overturned

William "Ben" Darby is set for a retrial, but what does that mean for the family of Jeffery Parker?
The Parker family attorney, Martin Weinberg, said this retrial is simply stalling the inevitable.
"The court said this is the law, and this is what should be done; we just gotta accept that at this point - you know it's just gonna be justice delayed," Weinberg said.
Weinberg said the family wants Darby to have a fair trial. However, they feel the new direction of the trial to see Darby's actions through the perspective of a reasonable officer will change nothing.
"They'll have this instruction on what a reasonable police officer would do; we don't think it'll make a difference," Weinberg said.
Weinberg told WAAY 31 they are ready for the retrial and staying consistent in their civil case against the City of Huntsville. He also said one thing the family hopes doesn't become an option for Darby is a bond. They want Darby to remain locked up until his retrial.
Weinberg said that regardless of their readiness, it has still been an emotional time for the family.
"They're disappointed, but they're ready to go through with it again...I think everybody is, I mean, I think the DA's office is ready to try the case again," Weinberg said.
"Mr. Parker wants to see the guy who murdered his brother tired again and convicted again."