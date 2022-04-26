Family and friends remember Wilson High School students who died in 2018 crash

April 26th marks four years since the deadly car crash that killed three Wilson High School students.
"It's kind of a flood of memories," Christi Nelson said.
She is the mother of Tyler Nelson, one of the victims in the crash.
Court documents say the driver was speeding when she lost control of the car.
Family and friends gathered at the memorial site Tuesday to remember their lives. Beads line up the fence and balloons float over the three blue crosses. Christi says she's proud of the person her son was.
"He had a big heart," Christi said with tears in her eyes.
The family hopes other teens are careful when driving.
"Your choices and your actions have consequences. They don't always affect just you, They affect those around you, and it spreads out even from that," Christi said.
After the boys passed away, their friends signed the inside of a church trailer that was recently stolen just before Easter. Read more about that here.