Family and friends host candlelight vigil for missing DeKalb County teenager

The Mentone Community Church hosted a candlelight vigil for 19-year-old Makenna Joy Purvis of Mentone Sunday evening.
Her family, friends and members of the community gathered together at the church in prayer that she will return to her home safely.
Purvis has been missing from her home since Sept. 26th, where she was last spotted at an address in Valley Head.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office searched last weekend for over 8 hours for Purvis where she was last seen, but they were not able to locate her.
Purvis's family is offering a $1000 reward for any information which leads to her whereabouts.
The teenager is described as being around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing between 100-120 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes.
If you have any information regarding where she may be, the sheriff's office is asking you call 256-845-3801 or 256-845-8562.