Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 17.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM CST Friday was 17.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Family and friends hope deadly DUI crash in Jackson County will help save lives

  • 0
JoAnne Mitchell

A family is grieving and planning a funeral after their loved one was killed in crash involving a drunk driver.

"Joann's gone, and now we can't bring her back," Sandra Summerford said.

She can't get her mind off her friend. She and JoAnne Mitchell had been besties for 15 years talked often and shared everything.

"I know I can't make those phone calls or send those text or any of that stuff anymore," Summerford said.

Now, she clings to those memories and wonders why. Why did someone so kind, so loving have to leave so soon?

Mitchell was driving back home from visiting her grandkids in Tennessee when investigators say a drunk driver slammed head-on into her car on Hwy 72.

Summerford recalls how bubbly Mitchell was, how she loved everybody with everything she had. She was often referred to as Mamma Jo because of her loving personality. She would open her doors to help strangers and treated them like family.

"She was just one of those people. It didn't matter if it was day or night. She was always there," Summerford said.

Summerford knows healing comes slow, and knows there's a big life lesson to be learned from Mitchell's death.

"I just hope and pray that something good comes out of the situation because I don't I don't want to see anybody go through this again," Summerford said.

But despite her broken heart, she's determined to handle her hurt the way she's certain Mitchell would want.

"Jesus was the main center for her. Even in the situation now, she, I mean she would be very forgive and even though the situation's what it is, but if she were here today, she would say I forgive because that's, I mean, that's just who she was," Summerford explained.

“If she woke up, she would probably take him in the house,” Mitchell's son Joseph Repass said.

He says he doesn't blame the drunk driver, but the alcohol. Something he, himself, previously struggled with.

Repass has been sober for three years now. He now dedicates his life to helping others battling addiction and alcoholism through New Outlook Detox.

He hopes this senseless tragedy will now help save lives.

“We can break chains of addiction with one phone call,” Repass said.

If you are struggling with addiction, Repass asks that you give them a call, even if you don't have insurance. He says they have grants to help cover the costs.

You can call them at 256-218-3401 to learn about their treatment options. They also have a crisis call center at 256-888-1234.

It's still unclear when the drunk driver in this deadly crash is expected to appear in court.

Jairon Vicente is currently in the Jackson County jail charged with criminally negligent homicide, assault and DUI.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

