Family and friends hope deadly DUI crash in Jackson County will help save lives

A family is grieving and planning a funeral after their loved one was killed in crash involving a drunk driver.
"Joann's gone, and now we can't bring her back," Sandra Summerford said.
She can't get her mind off her friend. She and JoAnne Mitchell had been besties for 15 years talked often and shared everything.
"I know I can't make those phone calls or send those text or any of that stuff anymore," Summerford said.
Now, she clings to those memories and wonders why. Why did someone so kind, so loving have to leave so soon?
Mitchell was driving back home from visiting her grandkids in Tennessee when investigators say a drunk driver slammed head-on into her car on Hwy 72.
Summerford recalls how bubbly Mitchell was, how she loved everybody with everything she had. She was often referred to as Mamma Jo because of her loving personality. She would open her doors to help strangers and treated them like family.
"She was just one of those people. It didn't matter if it was day or night. She was always there," Summerford said.
Summerford knows healing comes slow, and knows there's a big life lesson to be learned from Mitchell's death.
"I just hope and pray that something good comes out of the situation because I don't I don't want to see anybody go through this again," Summerford said.
But despite her broken heart, she's determined to handle her hurt the way she's certain Mitchell would want.
"Jesus was the main center for her. Even in the situation now, she, I mean she would be very forgive and even though the situation's what it is, but if she were here today, she would say I forgive because that's, I mean, that's just who she was," Summerford explained.
“If she woke up, she would probably take him in the house,” Mitchell's son Joseph Repass said.
He says he doesn't blame the drunk driver, but the alcohol. Something he, himself, previously struggled with.
Repass has been sober for three years now. He now dedicates his life to helping others battling addiction and alcoholism through New Outlook Detox.
He hopes this senseless tragedy will now help save lives.
“We can break chains of addiction with one phone call,” Repass said.
If you are struggling with addiction, Repass asks that you give them a call, even if you don't have insurance. He says they have grants to help cover the costs.
You can call them at 256-218-3401 to learn about their treatment options. They also have a crisis call center at 256-888-1234.
It's still unclear when the drunk driver in this deadly crash is expected to appear in court.
Jairon Vicente is currently in the Jackson County jail charged with criminally negligent homicide, assault and DUI.