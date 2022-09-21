Family: Alabama men captured in Ukraine are free, coming home

The two Alabama veterans being helped captive in Ukraine are now free and coming home, according to family members.
The family of Alex Drueke, of Tuscaloosa, has confirmed to ABC News that he is now at the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia after HRH Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud successfully mediated the release of 10 prisoners from five countries as part of exchange of POWs between Russia and Ukraine.
There is no confirmation yet on the release of Andy Huynh, the Hartselle man who also was captured by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine.
Family tells WAAY 31 that Joy Black, Huynh’s fiancé, received a call from him and that he is OK and that he is coming home.
WAAY also was told the family has heard from the State Department about the two men being released.
Federal officials have not confirmed that information.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Statement from Drueke Family:
“We are thrilled to announce that Alex and Andy are free. They are safely in the custody of the US embassy in Saudi Arabia and after medical checks and debriefing they will return to the States. We deeply appreciate everyone’s prayers and especially the close communication and support of our elected officials, Ukrainian Ambassador Markarova, and our members of the US embassies in Ukraine and Saudi Arabia and the US Department of State.”
Statement from U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt:
Today, Congressman Robert Aderholt announced the news that Americans captured in Ukraine, Andy Huynh and Alex Drueke, have been freed according to Andy’s family.
“The family of Andy Huynh has informed my office that the two veterans have been freed from their captivity in eastern Ukraine,” said Congressman Aderholt. “My office is working to get more information from the United States Department of State about the health of these men and how soon they will be brought home to their families in the U.S.”
“I want to say how thankful and relieved I am that they have been freed. Having met with Joy and Darla Black, I know they are beyond relieved and excited for this news. I know we all look forward to seeing them back safely, on American soil.”
According to the family of Andy Huynh, Andy and Alex are currently at the U.S. Embassy in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh where they are undergoing a medical evaluation.
News release from bin Salma Al Saud:
HRH Crown Prince’s Mediation Succeeds in Releasing Ten Prisoners from Five Countries as Part of Exchange of POWs between Russia and Ukraine
Based on the priority given by HRH Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister, and in continuation of HRH’s commitment to the humanitarian initiatives towards the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, and resulting from HRH’s continued engagement with the relevant countries, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces the success of HRH’s mediation efforts that led to the release of ten prisoners of war (POWs) – who are Moroccan, US, UK, Swedish and Croatian nationals, who are being released as part of an exchange of POWs between Russia and Ukraine.
The relevant Saudi authorities received and transferred them from Russia to the Kingdom and are facilitating procedures for their safe return to their respective countries.
In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the gratitude and appreciation of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Russian Federation and to Ukraine for their response to the efforts made by the Crown Prince for the release of the POWs.