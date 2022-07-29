Family: Alabama fighters captured in Ukraine sharing cell in new prison

Two Alabama men captured while fighting with the Ukraine Army now are in prison together, one of them told his family.
Alex Drueke of Tuscaloosa called his mother, Lois “Bunny” Drueke, on Thursday and said that he and Andy Huynh, of Hartselle, have been moved to a prison in an unspecified location. They went to Ukraine to help repel Russia’s invasion.
Bunny Drueke said Alex and Andy share a cell with one other man. She said she told Alex about meeting with Joy Black, Andy’ fiancée, last week to give her some of his belongings. (Read about that here)
“I let him know that Joy and I are looking forward to an upcoming virtual meeting with the ambassador from Ukraine,” Bunny Drueke said in a press release.
“And I told him the International Committee of the Red Cross is still trying to schedule a wellness visit to make sure they are being treated correctly as POWs.”
Bunny Drueke said the State Department confirmed to her that Alex placed a call to them after he called her. They shared a limited amount of information.
“I’m just so relieved our men are together now, and happy that I could pass messages of love and support to Andy through Alex,” Bunny Drueke said.
Alex and Andy were captured by pro-Russian forces in early June near Ukraine’s border with Russia. (Read more here)