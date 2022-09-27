Families welcome at free Kids Health and Safety Day event in Decatur

The Decatur Elks of Lodge 655 are inviting all families to join them for an afternoon focused on improving the health and safety of children.
It's a free event inspired in part by the experiences of Lynn Easterwood and her family. Easterwood said she lost her grandson, Jackson, in 2018 to an accidental drowning. He was less than 3 years old.
"I do not want others to have the experience of losing a child in order to learn about risks and dangers," said Easterwood, who is a member of the Decatur Elks along with her husband. "Knowledge can help save kids' lives."
After Jackson's death, the Decatur Elks 655 applied and received grants from the Grand Elks Lodge to help prevent other families from going through what they did.
Set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Elks Lodge, the event will include water safety tips for kids, courtesy of the Decatur Elks and Emblem Club 127. But that's not all they have planned.
There will also be information about:
- Bike safety from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, including a bicycle course for children who bring their bike and free helmets for the first 100 kids;
- Fire safety from Decatur firefighters, including a chance to see a firetruck in person and get a free fire helmet;
- First aid from emergency medical personnel, including a chance to see an ambulance in person, get free band-aids and maybe even see an AirEvac helicopter;
- Car seat safety, with a chance to register for a free car seat toy;
- Child nutrition from the Women, Infants and Children program;
- Drug awareness from the Decatur Elks and Emblems, including information about illegal drug use, substance abuse and addiction;
- Self defense demonstrations with Charles Owens Jr.;
- Dental care with Dental Associates, including free toothbrushes and toothpaste for the first 100 kids; and
- Animal information from Decatur Animal Shelter, including animal safety tips and information about pet adoptions.
Decatur Elks 655 will also have free hot dogs, Pepsi and chips to give out, as well as a bouncy house, obstacle course and lots of other free goodies for kids.
The lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW, off Beltline Road in Decatur.