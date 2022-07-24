Families receive captured Alabama soldiers personal items

Some personal belongings of the two captured American soldiers are back in Alabama.
Andy Huynh and Alex Drueke were captured by pro-Russian forces back in early June.
Alex’s mom Bunny Drueke drove from Tuscaloosa to hand deliver Andy's personal items to his fiancé Joy Black in what was a emotional exchange.
On Tuesday, Bunny was sent a box from the UK. In it were personal items that belong to Alex and Andy. A friend who was fighting along side the two sent the box to Bunny.
On Sunday, Bunny drove over two hours to hand deliver Andy's items to his fiancé Joy Black.
For Black, she’s been trying to emotionally prepare herself for this moment.
"You can never really prepare yourself for that though. Especially getting his things back like his bible. Because I actually gave him his bible a couple of years ago for Christmas," said Black.
Black says she found some very sentimental items, like Andy's engagement ring. She says they bought it together.
"It was definitely very emotional to see it in the box and get it back, but now I have it," said Black.
The box also had Andy's wallet, passport, a bracelet and a journal, where he was documenting in Ukraine.
Before Andy was captured, he would speak with Black as often as he could.
Unfortunately, she hasn't been able to speak with her fiancé since June 8th.
But on Friday, she was able to see and hear his voice, in a video that was sent to the family.
"My name is Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh. I am a United States citizen. I was born in Fountain Valley California and I currently reside in Hartselle, Alabama," said Huynh in the video sent to the family.
For the family, the videos are hard to watch, but Black says she does every time.
"I have to. Cause I have to see him. It’s emotional and it’s very hard and difficult, but seeing him moving and hearing his voice, it’s bittersweet almost," said Black.
Bunny, who has also seen videos of her son Alex, distinctly remembers a conversation the two had before he was captured.
"Mom if I’m captured, don’t believe anything that you see on these propaganda videos, because it’s all going to be stuff that I’m forced to say. Except I love you mom. That’s the only thing you can believe," said Bunny.
While she says she doesn't watch all the videos of her son, "every so often I sneak a look just to see how he’s looking and he’s strong and he’s confident and I’m sure that he’s going to make it through this," said Bunny.
Bunny was able to talk to Alex about two and a half weeks ago. She says he doesn't sound like himself.
"I said tell me about the room that you’re in. I know that you’re in solitary confinement and he said ‘yes it’s fine.’ And I said ok. So I know that he’s not allowed to speak freely, but he always asked about his dog and he always asks about the rest of the family and then those phone calls are cut short they’re always less than 10 minutes," said Bunny.
As for these families that are enduring some of the toughest times of their lives, they say it’s nice to receive their loved ones personal items.
Even more, they say they can't wait for them to be back home.
Bunny Drueke says the state department is trying to set up another meeting. This time with the Ukrainian ambassador which Drueke says should be very helpful.