...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In Tennessee,
Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Families are escaping the heat wave at this free splash pad in Huntsville

Splash Pad

Families spent Monday cooling off at the splash pad in Brahan Spring Park.

Heat advisories issued Monday forced many families to find relief from the heat at the Brahan Spring Park splash pad.

It's free, the water is cold and parents told WAAY 31 it is the best way to beat this heat.

"It is extremely hot, so we thought we would cool down here," parent Kelsi Burnett said.

The Everybody Can Play splash pad has a big covered pavilion, and some people brought out the umbrellas for shade, too. While the parents watched, the kiddos made full use of the water features at this 6,000-square-foot pad.

"This is perfect for the kids. You don't have to worry about them drowning, and they're safe, so you can keep an eye on them, plus you get some time to yourself, and that's the most important part," parent Karine Nurse said with a laugh.

If you can't escape the heat by cooling down at a place like the splash pad or a pool, experts say to find air conditioning, drink plenty of fluids and plan ahead to limit your time outside during the peak afternoon heat.

The splash pad is open every day until September, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

