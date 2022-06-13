Families are escaping the heat wave at this free splash pad in Huntsville

Heat advisories issued Monday forced many families to find relief from the heat at the Brahan Spring Park splash pad.
It's free, the water is cold and parents told WAAY 31 it is the best way to beat this heat.
"It is extremely hot, so we thought we would cool down here," parent Kelsi Burnett said.
The Everybody Can Play splash pad has a big covered pavilion, and some people brought out the umbrellas for shade, too. While the parents watched, the kiddos made full use of the water features at this 6,000-square-foot pad.
"This is perfect for the kids. You don't have to worry about them drowning, and they're safe, so you can keep an eye on them, plus you get some time to yourself, and that's the most important part," parent Karine Nurse said with a laugh.
If you can't escape the heat by cooling down at a place like the splash pad or a pool, experts say to find air conditioning, drink plenty of fluids and plan ahead to limit your time outside during the peak afternoon heat.
The splash pad is open every day until September, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.