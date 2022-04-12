FAME Recording Studios partners with global entertainment corporation

There will be a renaissance of music in the Shoals!
FAME Recording Studios is partnering with 8 Track Entertainment. That means they will be putting out new records, documentaries and even movies.
The partnership became a reality after 8 Track President Noah Gordon came to visit and noticed the essence of the renowned music studio.
"It just felt different," Gordon said. "My level of anxiety went down. My level of creativity seemed to rise up. You seemed to realize right off the bat that you are standing on the shoulders of giants."
The first project will be a new album honoring the music studio's legacy. It will be called "60 Years of FAME and the Muscle Shoals Sound," and it will feature several artists, like Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, Demi Lovato and more.
The studio's general manager said he thinks his father, who started FAME Studios, would be proud of what they're doing to keep the legacy going.
"We are taking young talent and combining them with our legendary legacy guys. They are all learning and playing together, and we are going to take it internationally," Rodney Hall said.
To mark the start of the partnership, Muscle Shoals' very own Shenandoah signed a contract to record a brand-new album, "back where it all started."
Other partnership record projects include Ivas John and the LeBlanc Family Band.