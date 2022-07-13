Fallen tree destroys Huntsville home

One North Huntsville man is counting his blessings after a tree fell and destroyed his house overnight.
David Billups has lived on Hill Street for 20 years - until Tuesday night. Now, he and his girlfriend are without a place to stay.
"If we had been in the backroom, we wouldn't be talking about it right now," Billups said. "After it got daylight, it just looks worse. Where we go from here, we don't know."
The massive tree fell on Billups' house around 11:30 Tuesday night. It wiped out the entire spare bedroom.
"I was in the bedroom sleeping, my dog was in there sleeping with me, my girlfriend was in the bathroom," Billups said.
Everyone was able to get out of the home safely. Firefighters did have to get Billups out of the house through his bedroom window because the tree was blocking the door to his room.
"Thank God it was all OK and we all came out OK," Billups said.
As far as what is next for Billups and his girlfriend, they need to find a place to stay in the meantime. The two are working with their insurance company and the American Red Cross. They are also going through what belongings they have left to see what they can salvage.
"It hit me pretty hard," Billups said with tears in his eyes.
Emotions are no doubt high for the pair. Billups is understandably upset; but, said the most important thing to him is his family's safety.
"I don't know how we're going to recover from this," Billups said. "We're going to have to find a place to stay. Thank God we're alive and we're OK. That's all that counts."