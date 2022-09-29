Fall weather sticking around, weekend forecast continues to trend drier

North Alabama stays sunny and breezy to close out the workweek. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday with a northerly wind gusting up to 25 MPH at times. Football weather looks great for games tonight or Friday night! Kickoff temperatures in the upper 60s will fall into the low 60s by the 4th quarter. Overnight lows dip into the upper 40s and low 50s.
The weekend continues to trend drier as what is left Hurricane Ian stays to our east. Spotty showers remain possible early Saturday for areas along the Alabama-Georgia state line. Otherwise, we stay dry both Saturday and Sunday. Highs remain in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.
Latest On Ian
After making landfall Wednesday afternoon near Fort Myers, Hurricane Ian continues to churn across the Florida peninsula this morning as a Category 1 storm. Ian will weaken into a tropical storm as it moves into the Atlantic later today, but will then turn back inland and make a second landfall near Charleston, South Carolina Friday. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches and storm surge up to 5 feet are possible for the Carolinas this weekend. Again, Ian will stay well to the east of our area and will have little if any impact on your weekend plans here at home.