Fall preview continues through the end of the week

Slightly cooler and less humid weather has returned to North Alabama. Cloud cover has kept our temperatures mild this morning as we start the day in the upper 60s.
A mix of sun and clouds persists today. There is a very small chance for a passing shower but most of us will stay dry. Afternoon highs reach the mid 80s. Expect more of the same Thursday and Friday although rain chances are slightly higher Friday afternoon.
The weekend is not a washout but scattered showers and storms are expected Saturday. A few storms Saturday could produce gusty winds but the severe weather risk is low. Storms come to an end by Sunday morning thanks to another cold front moving through North Alabama. Highs remain in the mid 80s all next week.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.