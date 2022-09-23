Fall has arrived, but showers may damper your weekend

The Fall air has arrived and it is not going anywhere! You'll need the jacket heading out the door this morning as many of us wake up in the 50s. Highs reach 80 degrees this afternoon under sunny skies. It will be a perfect night for high school football. Kickoff temperatures are near 70 before dropping to the mid 60s by the 4th quarter.
Saturday is the pick of the weekend. A stray shower can't be ruled out early tomorrow, but most stay dry. By Sunday, a cold front will bring a better chance for showers and perhaps one or two storms. This weekend's cold front reinforces Fall air for next week. Highs stay in the upper 70s while overnight lows dip into the low 50s.
We are keeping a very close eye on the tropics heading into next week. While Hurricane Fiona continues to cause problems for Bermuda this morning and Canada this weekend, our main concern is a disturbance near South America. This disturbance is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico over the next two to three days and will likely strengthen into a tropical cyclone.
Forecast models are coming into more agreement that this will be an issue primarily for Florida next Wednesday through Friday. However, this forecast will continue to change. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates if you have any interests along Florida or the Gulf Coast over the next week.