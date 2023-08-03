Fall Camp Commences for Alabama Football

The University of Alabama football team conducted its first practice of Fall Camp on Thursday afternoon, spending two hours in spider pads on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.
Thursday’s practice started at 2:30 p.m. CT and was the first in a series of workouts for Alabama as the team prepares to open the 2023 campaign against Middle Tennessee. The Crimson Tide will host the Blue Raiders at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2 with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Fans can catch all the action live on SEC Network.
Alabama welcomes back 14 starters and 47 lettermen for the 2023 season. On offense, five starters and 22 lettermen returned, while on the defense, six starters and 21 lettermen are back on the field, with all three starting specialists returning, as well.