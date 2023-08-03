 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible during
the overnight and morning hours on Friday. High atmospheric
moisture content will exist during this time, leading to a
risk for locally heavy rainfall. This threat will be
maximized across areas where multiple rounds of heavy
rainfall occur.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Fall Camp Commences for Alabama Football

  • Updated
  • 0
saban

The University of Alabama football team conducted its first practice of Fall Camp on Thursday afternoon, spending two hours in spider pads on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

Thursday’s practice started at 2:30 p.m. CT and was the first in a series of workouts for Alabama as the team prepares to open the 2023 campaign against Middle Tennessee. The Crimson Tide will host the Blue Raiders at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2 with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Fans can catch all the action live on SEC Network.

Alabama welcomes back 14 starters and 47 lettermen for the 2023 season. On offense, five starters and 22 lettermen returned, while on the defense, six starters and 21 lettermen are back on the field, with all three starting specialists returning, as well.

