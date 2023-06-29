Falkville Police: Man with stolen car initiates chase in Morgan, Cullman counties

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
418 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

LIMESTONE             MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN              LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
DECATUR, FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, MOULTON,
MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SCOTTSBORO,
SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, AND TUSCUMBIA.

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 600 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11
AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11
AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Falkville Police: Man with stolen car initiates chase in Morgan, Cullman counties

  • Updated
  • 0
ARREST WEB IMAGE.jpg

A Colorado man led law enforcement on a chase Thursday and will face charges once released from the hospital.

According to the Falkville Police Department, Michael Wayne Self, 33, was charged with receiving stolen property, reckless endangerment, and attempting to elude law enforcement.

On Thursday, a license plate reader sent a notice to dispatch of a stolen vehicle out of Denver, Colorado, at the Love’s Travel Stop at 64 E Pike Road off exit 322 of Interstate 65.

Police say a Falkville officer went to make contact, but Self fled.

A high speed chase ensued and made its way into Cullman County on Interstate 65 where Self then fled down exit 310 on Highway 157 toward West Point.

The Cullman Police Department was prepared and successfully spiked Self’s tires on Highway 157 near Temple Baptist Church.

Police say the car came to a stop and Falkville police were able to arrest him.

Although the chase was initiated by Falkville Police, the chase began in Morgan County so the Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies assisted. Once the chase entered Cullman County, Cullman Police along with Cullman County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the chase as well.

Police say Self had to go to the hospital, but will be detained after he is released.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you