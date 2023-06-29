Falkville Police: Man with stolen car initiates chase in Morgan, Cullman counties

A Colorado man led law enforcement on a chase Thursday and will face charges once released from the hospital.
According to the Falkville Police Department, Michael Wayne Self, 33, was charged with receiving stolen property, reckless endangerment, and attempting to elude law enforcement.
On Thursday, a license plate reader sent a notice to dispatch of a stolen vehicle out of Denver, Colorado, at the Love’s Travel Stop at 64 E Pike Road off exit 322 of Interstate 65.
Police say a Falkville officer went to make contact, but Self fled.
A high speed chase ensued and made its way into Cullman County on Interstate 65 where Self then fled down exit 310 on Highway 157 toward West Point.
The Cullman Police Department was prepared and successfully spiked Self’s tires on Highway 157 near Temple Baptist Church.
Police say the car came to a stop and Falkville police were able to arrest him.
Although the chase was initiated by Falkville Police, the chase began in Morgan County so the Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies assisted. Once the chase entered Cullman County, Cullman Police along with Cullman County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the chase as well.
Police say Self had to go to the hospital, but will be detained after he is released.