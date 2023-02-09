Falkville murder suspect faces additional charges

The Falkville man deputies said shot three people in Morgan County Sunday is now facing two capital murder charges and an attempted murder charge.
Joshua Lamar Knighten is accused of shooting and killing Mitchell Ray Beard and Marcus Ken Reed on Feb. 5 off Goodwin Drive in Falkville.
Deputies found Beard dead on the scene with a gunshot wound. Reed later died in the hospital.
The third victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital and since has been released, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
