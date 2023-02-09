 Skip to main content
Falkville murder suspect faces additional charges after 2nd victim dies, 3rd victim released

  • Updated
Joshua Lamar Knighten

The Falkville man who deputies said shot three people in Morgan County on Sunday is now facing two capital murder charges and an attempted murder charge. 

Joshua Lamar Knighten is accused of shooting and killing Mitchell Ray Beard and Marcus Ken Reed on Feb. 5 off Goodwin Drive in Falkville. 

Deputies found Beard dead at the scene with a gunshot wound. Reed later died at an area hospital. 

The third victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital and since has been released, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

