Falkville man killed in Morgan County motorcycle wreck

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a deadly motorcycle wreck on Holmes Drake Road near Falkville.
It happened just before noon.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified the victim as 50-year-old John Cousins, of Florida, who recently moved to Morgan County.
Chunn says Cousins crashed near his home.
ALEA says Cousins was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and struck a tree.
Cousins was not wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, ALEA says.
Volunteer firefighters, ALEA and Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn all responded to the scene.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.