Falkville man indicted on federal meth, gun charges

A Falkville man faces drug and gun charges after being indicted by a federal grand jury.
Terry Wayne Thomason, 47, of Falkville is charged with possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm, a Braztech 20-gauge shotgun, in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
DEA investigated the case, along with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Stuart Burrell is prosecuting the case.
The indictment was announced by U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French, Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.