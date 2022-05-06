Falkville man found guilty of sexually abusing 12-year-old

A Falkville man has been found guilty of sexually abusing a child.
Cody Zink, 24, was convicted this week by a Morgan County Jury. It took the jury less than an hour to find him guilty of sexual abuse.
Zink molested a 12-year-old child while baby-sitting them at their residence near Falkville, according to authorities.
He is being held in the Morgan County Jail until his sentencing in June.
Zink faces up to 10 years in prison.
In a news release, Assistant District Attorney Stacy Adams stated, “We are very pleased to have a conviction in a case that has seen many delays, primarily due to COVID. The young victim in this case has been waiting for a long time to tell her story and she did so with a great deal of conviction and courage. Her testimony was compelling. These cases are always an emotionally challenging experience for a jury, and I am very grateful for the hard work that these 12 citizens put in on the case.”