Falkville man accused of Jan. 6 Capitol riot violence tells WAAY 31 he's a good man

A Falkville man has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
WAAY 31 was at his house Wednesday when he returned. Bobby Wayne Russell said his attorney told him not to answer any questions, but he did tell WAAY 31 he believed he was a good man and not a violent criminal.
The U.S. Department of Justice confirmed Russell made his initial appearance at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama on Wednesday. He was released pending further action from Washington.
According to court documents, Russell, 48, was pepper-sprayed while trying to remove a barricade outside the Capitol. Investigators say Russell pulled on one officer's jacket, causing the officer to fall down some steps and to the ground.
Later while refusing to disperse, the documents say Russell told one officer: "I'm not scared of you and I'm not weak," and "There's more of us than you guys, you're gonna lose."
Russell is charged in a criminal complaint filed in Washington, D.C., with assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. Both are felony charges. He also is charged with four related misdemeanor offenses.
FBI agents were seen taking evidence bags out of Russell's home throughout the morning Wednesday. The home is located across the street from Falkville High School.
A spokesperson for the Morgan County School System said no students or schools were impacted by the investigation.
Neighbors said they were caught off guard when they woke up to find the search in progress.
“I had no clue and still have no clue what's going on. Just total shock,” said Rendell Drummond. "He is just the kind of neighbor that anyone — I mean, just the best neighbor you could ever ask for."
Russell has a virtual court appearance in Washington set for 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.
He is the second Falkville man arrested for participating in the Jan. 6 riot. The first was Lonnie Coffman. Learn about him HERE.
Additional photos from the criminal complaint against Russell are below.