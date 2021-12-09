You are the owner of this article.
FAA to host public reentry meeting about Huntsville International Airport

Huntsville International Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration will hold a virtual public meeting Thursday at 5 p.m. to discuss and explain an environmental assessment for Huntsville International Airport.

It's for the airport to serve as a reentry site for horizontally landed commercial reentry vehicles, like planes that return from the International Space Station.

The draft of the environmental assessment will also address a proposal by Sierra Space Corporation to land its Dream Chaser plane up to eight times at the airport between 2023 and 2027.

 

