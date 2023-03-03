 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CST Friday was 17.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

'Exuberant and thankful': Cancer survivor meets stem cell donor who saved his life

  • Updated
  • 0
Cory Beck said the process to join the registry couldn't have been easier - which inspired many others to complete the quick and painless swab for the chance to be someone's miracle.

 WBZ

BOSTON (WBZ) -- Joyful tears and grateful hearts at a celebration of life in Boston Thursday night. At a Gift of Life marrow registry fundraiser, a New England lymphoma survivor met the selfless stranger from South Carolina, who gave him the most priceless gift.

"Whenever a person is given a new lease on life, how can you be anything other than exuberant and thankful," said Wayne Misselbeck from Vermont.

Misselbeck spent his career caring for others as an ER doctor. Then at the height of the pandemic needed a blood stem cell transplant to stay alive.

"The opportunity to have walked my daughter down the aisle to have been there when she had my first grandchild is an exceptional experience," he added.

Precious milestones as a father and grandfather... made possible by a stranger's love for his own children.

"When I donated it was right when my wife was pregnant with our first child, and I thought about what if this happened to one of my kids?" said donor and dad of three Cory Beck.

The donation may have been for Wayne, but the celebrations and all the simple moments in between... are a miracle for everyone who loves him.

"He is present in our lives, he's active in church. He's alive. This is perfect. To know Cory and Lindsey now is just growing our family," said Wayne's wife Jennifer.

Cory said the process to join the registry couldn't have been easier - which inspired many others to complete the quick and painless swab for the chance to be someone's miracle.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

