...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM Friday to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Extreme heat sticking around Friday and Saturday

Friday Heat Index
Carson Meredith

*31 Alert Days continue Friday and Saturday for extreme heat*

*Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for all North Alabama counties except DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall until 8 PM Friday.*

*Heat Advisory remains in effect for DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall Counties until 8 PM Friday.*

*All of North Alabama will be under a Heat Advisory from 8 PM Friday to 7 PM Saturday*

Extreme heat is not going anywhere Friday and Saturday. High temperatures reach the upper 90s both days with a few locations making a run for 100. Heat index values peak between 108 and 112 degrees this afternoon. Saturday heat index will be slightly less extreme but still as high as 105 to 108. Continue taking heat precautions this weekend.

There is a small chance for a brief shower the next two days but it won't be enough to cool us down. Odds are most of you will stay dry. Storm chances are a bit higher Sunday and Monday thanks to a cold front that stalls nearby.

As this front pushes south early next week, quiet weather and refreshing temperatures settle in. Highs for most of next week will be in the 80s while overnight lows dip into the 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, extremely hot. Stray afternoon shower. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index 108 to 112. Wind: W 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: SW 5 MPH.

