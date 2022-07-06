Extreme heat continues with the chances for a few strong storms

The Heat Advisory has been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for Colbert, Lauderdale, Lincoln, Limestone, and Madison Counties through Friday evening as the extreme heat continues. After hitting 100 in Huntsville for the first time since 2019 yesterday, we will have several more opportunities to hit the century mark this week. Our forecast high is 99 today, but keep in mind that forecast factors in all of North Alabama. Higher elevations will reach 97-98 while metro areas could reach 100-101.
In areas upgraded to the Excessive Heat Warning, heat index values will peak between 109 and 112 degrees each afternoon through Friday. Areas still under the Heat Advisory, such as Sand Mountain, Decatur, and Cullman, will peak between 105 and 109 degrees. Bottom line, make sure you take extra precautions if you must be outside this week. Take frequent breaks indoors and drink lots of water. The longer this heat sticks around, the more it will wear our bodies down.
Shower and thunderstorm chances also continue this week. Some storms could be strong to marginally severe, especially in northeast Alabama and our Tennessee tier this afternoon. Damaging wind gusts would be the main threat in addition to heavy rain. The wash-rinse-and-repeat weather pattern stays with us through Friday. A cold front will bring much more widespread showers and thunderstorms to the region Saturday. The severe weather risk is low right now, but the rainfall forecast has gone up! In general, many of us will pick up one inch of rain, but some areas may be lucky enough the get two inches of rain out of this system.
Unfortunately, this cold front won't bring much of a cooldown. The threat for extreme heat will subside next week, but highs will still be in the mid 90s.