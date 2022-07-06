 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values above
110 degrees.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Limestone and Madison
Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Extreme heat continues with the chances for a few strong storms

  • 0
Current Heat Alerts
Carson Meredith

The Heat Advisory has been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for Colbert, Lauderdale, Lincoln, Limestone, and Madison Counties through Friday evening as the extreme heat continues. After hitting 100 in Huntsville for the first time since 2019 yesterday, we will have several more opportunities to hit the century mark this week. Our forecast high is 99 today, but keep in mind that forecast factors in all of North Alabama. Higher elevations will reach 97-98 while metro areas could reach 100-101.

In areas upgraded to the Excessive Heat Warning, heat index values will peak between 109 and 112 degrees each afternoon through Friday. Areas still under the Heat Advisory, such as Sand Mountain, Decatur, and Cullman, will peak between 105 and 109 degrees. Bottom line, make sure you take extra precautions if you must be outside this week. Take frequent breaks indoors and drink lots of water. The longer this heat sticks around, the more it will wear our bodies down.

Shower and thunderstorm chances also continue this week. Some storms could be strong to marginally severe, especially in northeast Alabama and our Tennessee tier this afternoon. Damaging wind gusts would be the main threat in addition to heavy rain. The wash-rinse-and-repeat weather pattern stays with us through Friday. A cold front will bring much more widespread showers and thunderstorms to the region Saturday. The severe weather risk is low right now, but the rainfall forecast has gone up! In general, many of us will pick up one inch of rain, but some areas may be lucky enough the get two inches of rain out of this system.

Unfortunately, this cold front won't bring much of a cooldown. The threat for extreme heat will subside next week, but highs will still be in the mid 90s.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores