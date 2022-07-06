Extreme heat and daily storms through the end of the workweek

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Jackson
and southeastern Madison Counties through 730 PM CDT...

At 653 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Gurley. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Owens Cross Roads, Gurley, Woodville, Paint Rock and Hampton Cove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values above
110 degrees.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Limestone and Madison
Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Extreme heat and daily storms through the end of the workweek

  • Updated
  • 0
thursdayafternoon

Early Wednesday morning, the Heat Advisory was upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for Colbert, Lauderdale, Lincoln, Limestone and Madison counties through Friday evening.

This means that heat index values at or above 110 degree will be possible during the hottest part of each afternoon. Rain-cooled air from nearby storms kept Huntsville's high at 98 Wednesday. That's hot, but not the 100-degree high Huntsville saw Tuesday, which was the city's first time reaching triple digits since October 2019.

Forecast highs remain near 100 for both Thursday and Friday.

Shower and thunderstorm chances also continue this week. Severe chances remain very low, but isolated damaging wind gusts are possible with stronger storms. Besides the winds, any storms can produce dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning and intense heavy rain. The wash-rinse-and-repeat weather pattern stays with us through Friday.

A cold front will bring much more widespread showers and thunderstorms to the region Saturday. The severe weather risk is low right now, but the rainfall forecast has gone up! In general, many of us will pick up 1 inch of rain, but some areas may be lucky enough to get 2 inches of rain out of this system.

Unfortunately, this cold front won't bring much of a cooldown. The threat for extreme heat will subside next week, but highs will still be in the mid-90s.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you