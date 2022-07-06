Extreme heat and daily storms through the end of the workweek

Early Wednesday morning, the Heat Advisory was upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for Colbert, Lauderdale, Lincoln, Limestone and Madison counties through Friday evening.
This means that heat index values at or above 110 degree will be possible during the hottest part of each afternoon. Rain-cooled air from nearby storms kept Huntsville's high at 98 Wednesday. That's hot, but not the 100-degree high Huntsville saw Tuesday, which was the city's first time reaching triple digits since October 2019.
Forecast highs remain near 100 for both Thursday and Friday.
Shower and thunderstorm chances also continue this week. Severe chances remain very low, but isolated damaging wind gusts are possible with stronger storms. Besides the winds, any storms can produce dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning and intense heavy rain. The wash-rinse-and-repeat weather pattern stays with us through Friday.
A cold front will bring much more widespread showers and thunderstorms to the region Saturday. The severe weather risk is low right now, but the rainfall forecast has gone up! In general, many of us will pick up 1 inch of rain, but some areas may be lucky enough to get 2 inches of rain out of this system.
Unfortunately, this cold front won't bring much of a cooldown. The threat for extreme heat will subside next week, but highs will still be in the mid-90s.