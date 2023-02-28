Extra pandemic SNAP benefits coming to an end

Extra monthly food assistance from the government is coming to an end.
As of March, President Biden says COVID-19 pandemic-related SNAP benefits are being reduced.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 41 million Americans receive food-buying benefits through SNAP.
More than 373 thousand Alabama households are receiving SNAP benefits, according to the Alabama Department of Human Resources.
Now all SNAP households will see a decrease in their benefits, which means a return to normal amounts.
This also means monthly payments will drop by $95 or more.
The extra assistance was meant to be temporary, first passed in 2020 to help households navigate through hardships brought on by the pandemic.
President Biden intends to end the COVID-19 national and public health emergencies on May 11.
