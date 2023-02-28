 Skip to main content
Extra pandemic SNAP benefits coming to an end

Extra monthly food assistance from the government is coming to an end.

As of March, President Biden says COVID-19 pandemic-related SNAP benefits are being reduced.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 41 million Americans receive food-buying benefits through SNAP.

More than 373 thousand Alabama households are receiving SNAP benefits, according to the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

Now all SNAP households will see a decrease in their benefits, which means a return to normal amounts.

This also means monthly payments will drop by $95 or more.

The extra assistance was meant to be temporary, first passed in 2020 to help households navigate through hardships brought on by the pandemic.

President Biden intends to end the COVID-19 national and public health emergencies on May 11.

