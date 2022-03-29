Explore North Alabama with free historic walking tours in April

Tourism groups and historians across Alabama are offering free walking tours to members of the public who want to learn more about their city or town.
Participants can pick a location, meet with a guide and take a stroll in a historic district, around a downtown neighborhood or even through a city cemetery while learning the stories behind each site.
Tours are set to start 10 a.m. Saturdays in April and last 60–90 minutes. Some tours may be affected by the weather. Contact the group organizing the tour for the most up-to-date information.
Below is a list of participating locations in North Alabama.
- Athens. The Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association will host six tours each Saturday — Beaty Historic District, Downtown Athens Historic District, Athens City Cemetery, Athens State University, Houston Historic District and the Robert Donnell House & Museum. Participants should check in at 9:45 a.m. at the Athens-Limestone Visitors Center and choose their tour. Comfortable walking shoes and light jacket recommended. Click here for more information.
- Bridgeport. Meet at the Bridgeport Walking Bridge, 1 Bradley Avenue, Bridgeport. Contact Lt. Col. John M. Walker at 256-845-3281 for more information.
- Courtland. The guided walking tour will start at the Courtland Heritage Museum in the Downtown Square. Contact Linda Peebles at 256-637-2707 for more information. A virtual tour and instructions for self-guided tours can be found on the town’s website here.
- Decatur. Each Saturday will feature a different theme. The Downtown Crime Tour will be April 2 and depart from the Morgan County Archives. The Old Town and Scottsboro Boys House Tour will April 9, departing from Turner-Surles Community Center. Decatur City Cemetery Tour will be April 16 at the cemetery. Albany District and Delano Park Tour will be April 23, starting at Delano Park Rose Garden. The Streetcars and Railroads Tour will be April 30, starting at Old State Bank. Contact Danielle Gibson at 256-350-2028 for more information. Self-guided and driving tours available here.
- Florence. Each Saturday will feature a different location. The Florence City Cemetery tour will be April 2 at the cemetery. The Walnut Street Historic District tour will be April 9, starting at the UNA Tennis Courts parking lot on Hermitage Street. The Forks of Cypress tour will be April 16 (directions to starting location here). The North Court and Seminary Streets tour will be April 23, starting at Rogers Hall, 1 Harrison Plaza. The University of North Alabama campus tour will be April 30, starting at the Harrison-Plaza Fountain, near the lion habitat. Contact Linda Jones at 256-740-4141 for more information. Self-guided tour brochures available at the Florence/Lauderdale Visitor Center.
- Huntsville. Tours will be offered April 2 and 9 in the Twickenham Historic District. Meet at Alabama Constitution Hall Park. Leased pets and strollers welcome. Dress comfortably. Bring water, snacks, sunscreen and other items as needed. Contact the Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center at 256-551-2370 or click here for more information.
- Madison. Tours will be offered April 16 and 23 in the Downtown Madison Historic District. Meet at the Little Roundhouse gazebo on Front Street. Leashed pets and strollers welcome. Dress comfortably. Bring water, snacks, sunscreen and other items as needed. Contact the Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center at 256-551-2370 or click here for more information.
- Mooresville. Participants should arrive by 9:45 a.m. at the Mooresville Post Office to tour the town of Mooresville. The entire town is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and includes the oldest operating post office in Alabama. Contact Mayor Nikki Sprader at 256-509-0422 or click here for more information.
- Moulton. Tours begin at the Lawrence County Archives. Contact Loretta Gillespie at 256-476-1166 for more information.
- Sheffield. Learn about the historic people and homes of North Montgomery Avenue and the history of the downtown commercial district. Tours begin at Sheffield City Hall. Contact Jimmy Austin at 256-627-2953 or Colbert County Tourism at 256-383-0783 for more information.
- Tuscumbia. Explore historic Tuscumbia each week, starting at The Palace Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop, 100 S. Main St. Contact Susann Hamlin at 256-383-0783 or Colbert County Tourism at 256-383-0783 for more information.
To view a list of all Alabama walking tour locations, click here.