Explore North Alabama with free historic walking tours in April

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sustained southerly winds of 25 to 30 MPH, with frequent gusts around 40 MPH expected in valley locations. Both sustained winds and gusts will be stronger in elevated terrain, possibly up to 50 MPH. * WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 AM CDT Wednesday to 1 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Large tree limbs and small trees could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&