Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Limestone, Franklin AL,
Colbert, Lawrence and Lauderdale Counties. In Tennessee, Moore
and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Expired license plate leads to Moulton drug arrest

Andy Wayne Newsome

A Phil Campbell man faces multiple drug charges after the Moulton Police Department pulled him over for driving with an expired license plate.

On July 5, Police Chief Craig Knight said Andy Wayne Newsome, 38, was pulled over on Alabama 24 in Moulton. Officer Ricky Herrera discovered Newsome had two arrest warrants, a revoked driver’s license, and that he was operating the vehicle without insurance.

Newsome was found to have about 28.5 grams of marijuana, as well as oxycodone and clonazepam pills. He didn’t have prescriptions for those pills, Knight said.

Newsome was charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $4,500.

Knight added the city of Moulton is seeing increases in prescription drug abuse and drug overdoses.

