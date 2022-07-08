Expired license plate leads to Moulton drug arrest

A Phil Campbell man faces multiple drug charges after the Moulton Police Department pulled him over for driving with an expired license plate.
On July 5, Police Chief Craig Knight said Andy Wayne Newsome, 38, was pulled over on Alabama 24 in Moulton. Officer Ricky Herrera discovered Newsome had two arrest warrants, a revoked driver’s license, and that he was operating the vehicle without insurance.
Newsome was found to have about 28.5 grams of marijuana, as well as oxycodone and clonazepam pills. He didn’t have prescriptions for those pills, Knight said.
Newsome was charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $4,500.
Knight added the city of Moulton is seeing increases in prescription drug abuse and drug overdoses.