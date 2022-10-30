Experience haunting tours through historic Huntsville with the Huntsville Ghost Walk

It's a historic tour with a haunting twist.
On the Huntsville Ghost Walk, people never know what they'll learn — or see.
"To my knowledge, everything I'll be telling you tonight is completely true," said Leslie Stout as she leads her group.
She's been a tour guide with Huntsville Ghost Walk since they first started giving tours more than 10 years ago.
"They'll take pictures and see strange things, you know, looking out a window," said Stout.
As the sun sets in Huntsville, the spirits come out.
"One of the houses on the tours, I pick up on different scents, like a sweet cigar smell," said participant Walter M. Rice.
But it's more than tall tales and legends.
"We have the ghost stories, but we also have that history. It's seeing parts of Huntsville that you maybe don't normally see," Stout said.
"I enjoy the history, too," said Rice.
The three tour options include Twickenham, Old Towne and Haunted Downtown. All tours begin at Harrison Brothers Hardware Store, next to the Madison County Courthouse.
The tours include true stories that happened decades ago and the memories left haunting the area.
"I think maybe the intrigue is what makes people want to come on these tours," said Stout.
Roughly 200 people signed up for the Huntsville Ghost Walk each weekend in October. Tours took place every Friday and Saturday in September and October.
Private tours are also available to book any time of the year. For more information, click here.