Expect more police in Shoals Creek Preserve after report of naked man following hiker

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 700 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 16.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM CST Friday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 16.7 feet just after
midnight tonight. It will then fall to 16.2 feet and begin
rising again early Sunday afternoon. It will rise to 16.7
feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage late Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.7 feet on 03/29/1980.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Expect more police in Shoals Creek Preserve after report of naked man following hiker

  • Updated
  • 0
Shoals Creek Preserve

Shoals Creek Preserve

The St. Florian Police Department issued a warning after one woman's scary encounter with a naked man on a hiking trail Thursday night.

The  department said the woman called 911 after she said a middle-aged African-American man, who was not wearing clothes, started following her on a trail at the Shoals Creek Preserve.

People who hike that area told WAAY 31 they are shocked, concerned, surprised, and disgusted.

Many of them were getting ready to hit the trails when they learned about the incident on Thursday night.

St. Florian is a seemingly quiet town according to a sergeant with the police department.

Sgt. Alex Moore said receiving a call about a naked man, going through the preserve, following a woman,  is a first for their department.

“It’s a shock. That’s something you don’t expect to happen out here but that goes to show you that anything can happen," he said.

Amanda and Jeremy James just moved to the area from Texas a few months ago.

Even though they're new to town, Amanda said she expects the unexpected.

“Not surprising. I listen to a lot of true crime so I’m always kind of aware of that stuff anyway," she said.

The St. Florian Police Department is increasing patrols for the preserve, but they're advising people to not go on the trails alone, be aware of your surroundings and if you see something, say something.

As for Amanda's advice, she said she encourages people to speak up and reach out to law enforcement no matter what.

"Don't feel like you have to be nice if you're not feeling good about a situation," said Amanda.

The police department doesn't believe the man is still in the preserve. 

However, they don't know for sure and are encouraging everyone to stay alert on the trails.

You're asked to call 911 or the St. Florian Police Department if you see anything or have any information on who the man is.

