Expect more police in Shoals Creek Preserve after report of naked man following hiker

The St. Florian Police Department issued a warning after one woman's scary encounter with a naked man on a hiking trail Thursday night.
The department said the woman called 911 after she said a middle-aged African-American man, who was not wearing clothes, started following her on a trail at the Shoals Creek Preserve.
People who hike that area told WAAY 31 they are shocked, concerned, surprised, and disgusted.
Many of them were getting ready to hit the trails when they learned about the incident on Thursday night.
St. Florian is a seemingly quiet town according to a sergeant with the police department.
Sgt. Alex Moore said receiving a call about a naked man, going through the preserve, following a woman, is a first for their department.
“It’s a shock. That’s something you don’t expect to happen out here but that goes to show you that anything can happen," he said.
Amanda and Jeremy James just moved to the area from Texas a few months ago.
Even though they're new to town, Amanda said she expects the unexpected.
“Not surprising. I listen to a lot of true crime so I’m always kind of aware of that stuff anyway," she said.
The St. Florian Police Department is increasing patrols for the preserve, but they're advising people to not go on the trails alone, be aware of your surroundings and if you see something, say something.
As for Amanda's advice, she said she encourages people to speak up and reach out to law enforcement no matter what.
"Don't feel like you have to be nice if you're not feeling good about a situation," said Amanda.
The police department doesn't believe the man is still in the preserve.
However, they don't know for sure and are encouraging everyone to stay alert on the trails.
You're asked to call 911 or the St. Florian Police Department if you see anything or have any information on who the man is.