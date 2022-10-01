Expect a beautiful Sunday leading into a dry week

Saturday was a beautiful day across northern Alabama. High temperatures topped out near 80 degrees with blue skies. Sunday's weather looks similar, but with a breeze out of the NNE at 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.
For next week, the nice Autumn weather will continue. Expect dry weather though the week except for a slight chance for a shower Thursday night as the next cold from passes through. High temperatures will be in the upper 70's to near 80 Monday through Wednesday, but warm to near 85 degrees Thursday.
It will turn cooler with periods of high clouds Friday and Saturday after the cold front with highs in the low to mid 70's and lows into the mid 40's by Saturday morning.