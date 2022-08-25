EXCLUSIVE: Wife of ex-Huntsville officer William Darby talks trial, appeal in 1st local TV interview

A decision from Alabama's court of criminal appeals in William Ben Darby's murder conviction could come at any time. In her first local TV interview, his biggest supporter, his wife Keelin Darby, spoke with WAAY 31's Matt Kroschel about the case as she continues to stand by her husband, hopeful his murder conviction will be overturned.
William Darby was convicted in 2021 of fatally shooting Jeffery Parker in 2018. At the time of the shooting, William Darby was a Huntsville police officer. Now he's an inmate, serving a 25-year prison sentence in protective custody at Limestone Correctional Facility.
His wife, also a police officer, continues to wear the badge and spend her days working to free her husband from what she says was a wrongful conviction. She's become the face of the growing "Stand with Darby" campaign, a group that has attracted thousands of strangers from around the world and donors for his defense fund.
The case continues to draw national attention and has divided a community into those who support William Darby's claims that he was simply following police procedure, not committing murder, versus those who think the jury was right to convict him of the crime.
The city of Huntsville and the National Fraternal Order of Police are among those on his side to this day.
"This is a cause that I will stand up for until the day that I die or the day that Ben comes home," Keelin Darby said. "He will come home, and this will get overturned. The support that we have that's growing — it's just — it's something that is just so great and humbling to see. People see this for what it really is."
Before trial, DA's office tried to make a deal
Many of William Darby's supporters believe the case was stacked against him. Keelin Darby said she can remember conversations before her husband was indicted, when prosecutors tried to make a deal with the police department: Fire the officer, and the possibility of criminal charges will disappear.
"Originally, when this happened, Ben was told, 'If we fire you, we are not going to charge.' That came directly from the district attorney's office," Keelin Darby said. "They said to (then-Huntsville Police) Chief McMurray, 'If you fire Ben Darby, we will not press charges.' Chief said, 'No, he did the right thing, I'm not going to fire him,' and the district attorney's office brings about an indictment."
Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard denies that allegation. He said no such offer was ever made to the police chief. Broussard did say his office was in pre-trial negotiations for a plea deal with William Darby, something he refused to accept.
Keelin Darby said the DA's office offered her husband no prison time and five years of probation in exchange for pleading guilty to aggravated manslaughter.
William Darby refused, she said, because he didn't believe he had committed murder or manslaughter.
"We go to trial, he is ultimately found guilty, we go to sentencing and they request at least 25 years," Keelin Darby recalled. "Locally, if you look at it, you go from 'just cut him loose, we won't press charges' to 'we are good with 25 years in prison.' How is that not personal?"
Fighting for the victim
While the Darbys and their supporters work to overturn the criminal case, Parker's family continues to fight to win their civil case in court. The family's attorney believes the criminal conviction will stand.
"I think it is a pretty clear-cut case," Martin Weinberg said. "The jury came back quickly and decisively. To me, everything was done fairly. ... You never count your chickens before there is a ruling by judges, but everything I have seen, I expect it will be upheld and he will serve out the remainder of his term."
It is anyone's guess when a ruling on William Darby's appeal will come back from the state appeals courts, but legal experts said the majority of appeals rulings are back within 300 days of the appeal being filed, meaning it will likely be ruled on by early next year.
Keelin Darby said they are continuing to raise money nationally for William Darby's defense and are prepared to fight this all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if they need to.
Watch Keelin Darby's full interview with WAAY 31's Matt Kroschel below.