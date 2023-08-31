Exclusive: Madison man can't cash tax refund, check has late wife's name on it

A Madison man said he cannot cash his tax refund because the check has his late wife's name on it.
Speaking exclusively to WAAY 31 News, Raymond Daniels Jr. said life has been a struggle since 2020, when his wife passed away.
"My wife at the time had a serious disease and it was progressing," said Daniels Jr.
The next year, he said he noticed he didn't get his tax refund and he would not receive any communication until he began to reach out.
"I started getting form letters telling me that we need 60 more days to process your return," said Daniels Jr.
Daniels Jr. said he spent too many hours on the phone with the IRS before he said he reached out to Rep. Dale Strong's office, who did help.
Just a few days ago, Daniels Jr. said he received an unexpected shock in the mail.
"I was surprised about three or four days ago by getting a check in the mail," said Daniels Jr.
Everything seemed to look good on surface, until he noticed his late wife's name was on the check.
When he went to cash the check, it was a problem.
"They can't accept it unless I have my deceased wife's signature on the back," said Daniels Jr.
Daniels Jr. said he has been banking with the same bank for 50 years and he provided them a death certificate when his wife passed to close her account a few years back.
However, the bank still refused.
"I don't know how that can be done," said Daniels Jr. "I'm really frustrated."