EXCLUSIVE: Lawrence County man recovering after Rattlesnake bites him while golfing

Saturday at Deer Run Golf Course in Moulton was just another day of leisure for Chris Brown and some friends.
After Brown lost track of his ball, he went looking for it in some grass.
"I walked over there and picked up the ball and thought, it is kinda snakey," said Brown. "My friend hollered at me, come on out of there, you ain't even got something to kill a snake."
When Brown began to turn around, the unthinkable happened.
"All of a sudden, I felt something bit my right ankle," said Brown. "I jerked it off the ground and boy it was coming up, it bit me in my left ankle and I jumped."
The culprit was what looks like a 7-footer Rattlesnake, which Brown said gave no advance warning.
"It never rattled," said Brown. "I never imagined it was a Rattlesnake."
Within minutes after the bite, Brown said he began to feel extreme pain, but he was somehow able to calm himself down.
"I don't know why the good Lord took over or whatever," said Brown. "Within less than ten minutes of me being bit, I was pretty calm about it, I don't know."
Brown was quickly rushed to a hospital in Moulton before being transferred to Huntsville Hospital.
Since then, he has been given six anti-venom treatments and has had his legs measured against each other, due to the swelling in one of them.
Even after this frightening situation, Brown said he plans to return to the golf course.
He said he puts no blame on the course, because snakes can be found everywhere, but he said next time he is going to follow some new found advice.
"The balls are a lot cheaper than any life," said Brown. "So if you lose a ball, just let it go."