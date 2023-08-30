EXCLUSIVE: Harvest woman claims contractor never finished ADA-accessible shower

A Harvest woman claimed she hired a man to make an ADA-accessible shower for her husband, but then took the money and ran.
The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said the shower was a major need.
"My husband just got out of the hospital, he is 83 years old and he had polio in his childhood."
She says the contractor they reached out to, Jordan Wheeling, gave them an estimate and once they signed the contract, she thought it was fair.
"He came by [and] he said 35% down payment and the rest of it would be paid when the job is done."
After the contract was signed, she said Wheeling began to become demanding and did not do much work outside of demo work.
"One day he sat in our driveway for an hour and a half." "He said a $1000 [and] we needed to pay him that day."
Her and her husband refused and she said Wheeling kept harassing them trying to barter before she said they told him to stop.
"He keeps on sending nasty emails saying that you posted on me [and] you're tarnishing my name."
A dive in Wheeling's court records show this isn't his first rodeo with the law.
Wheeling has been found guilty in Madison County for home repair fraud and has a current warrant out for his arrest for the same crime in Marshall County.
The woman said she knows she won't be getting her money back, so she said she wanted to speak publicly so others don't make the same mistake.
"Do a lot of digging and we didn't do any research on him."