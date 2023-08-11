EXCLUSIVE: Fort Payne mother upset at school's response to threats against son

Rachel Myers said school has never been easy for her son, Nicholas.
Things all changed for her one day when her son came home and told her somebody had threatened him.
"My son Nicholas was threatened to be shot on a bus," said Myers. "I took the proper steps I needed to take."
In videos shared exclusively with WAAY 31, Myers visited Fort Payne Middle School and raised her concerns to the school's principal.
Myers said the principal laughed at her worries and said her son was not in any danger.
"This is somebody that we are supposed to trust with our children," said Myers. "Clearly, if he isn't going to take our children getting shot serious, he does not need to be in the position that he is."
She said after this occurred and having unproductive meetings with the superintendent, she reached out then to the board of education six separate times, but she received no response.
Following these turn of events, Myers learned Nicholas and another sibling who reported the incident were no longer welcome at the school, which Myers said she believes is retaliation.
The school told her it was due to failing grades and attendance rates, but Myers countered that, saying Nicholas's IEP status was taken away without ever notifying her, making her son's education suffer.
"A gun threat is very serious," said Myers. "Until I see proof that this has been handled, I'm going to continue to fight for my son."
Myers said she could not get into specifics over her next steps, but she said an advocate has stepped up to help her and her family.
WAAY 31 attempted multiple times to get a hold of Fort Payne City Schools on Friday, but they received no response as of Friday night.