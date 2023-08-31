Exclusive: Family of the man murdered and wrapped in plastic in Jackson County speaks out

The family of the man found dead and wrapped in plastic at Lake Guntersville is speaking out.
Jamari Moore, a 25-year-old from Scottsboro, was remembered Thursday night by family and friends at a balloon release. And not only are they mourning Moore's death, but it's also been a year since Moore's father died.
Jamari Moore's uncle, Alto Moore, spoke with WAAY 31 exclusively and said his nephew did not act like a typical 25-year-old. He was a good kid, quiet and ambitious.
So, Alto Moore wants Jamari Moore's killer to know a few things.
"I know in your heart you can feel all the guilt over the things that you've done to my nephew," Alto Moore said. "I know sincerely that you will not sleep. You won't have another peaceful day in your life, and I hope justice is served."
Alto Moore says Jamari Moore had big dreams, and now that those have been taken away, his family is devastated.
One of Jamari Moore's sisters, Desirae Benton, said they knew something was wrong when they could not find Jamari Moore. She wished this was not how he had to come home, but she continues pushing forward for him to get justice.
"There's nothing that is gonna bring him back, but I'm just trying to find a way to cope with it, and I just feel like everything I do now is like for him, you know, at this point."
All of the family WAAY 31 spoke with today could not say enough how great of a guy Jamari Moore was and that his talent will be missed in many circles. He aspired to be a rapper and start his own clothing line.
Jamari Moore will be laid to rest tomorrow, and the investigation into his murder is still ongoing. WAAY 31 will continue to bring you updates on this case, live on air and online.