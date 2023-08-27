EXCLUSIVE: Boy's jaw broken, mother upset by Fort Payne Middle School's response

Another Fort Payne Middle School parent has expressed her disdain on how the school treated her and her son after an incident.
Jessica Davis said her son was being bullied at the school last year and she said after multiple attempts to get the situation fixed, her son took matters in his own hand.
The "bully" punched her son then and then Davis said she received a call from the school.
"She called and said your son has been in an altercation and he's got some blood in his mouth, but he's fine," said Davis. "We're going to put him in ISS for the rest of the day."
Davis said she went up to the school to see her son and she said she realized something wasn't right.
"His jaw was broken in two places, so he ended up having to get it wired shut for eight weeks.," said Davis. "He was on a full liquid diet."
Her son had to undergo two surgeries and he missed school for two months.
Davis said she can't understand why the school didn't properly check him out.
"If I didn't go to get him he would have sat in there for probably four or five hours until the end of the day," said Davis. "It made me think differently."
She said she filed a police report, but the district attorney said they couldn't press charges because they could not prove intent.
Davis said she asked the school how they were going to handle the situation, but she says the response angered her.
"They told me that they weren't worried about anything else happening because they talked to the kid and it seemed like a big misunderstanding," said Davis. " Even though you know, my son had two surgeries."
A year has gone by since the incident and Davis said she feels the situation has been swept under rug.
While her son, with not a lot of options in the area, is still attending the school.
"My son still goes to school with the kid that did this," said Davis. "So he has to try to avoid him every single day.