EXCLUSIVE: Athens man claims construction company took money then ran

One Athens man is out thousands of dollars after a Madison construction company agreed to a contract and then, just like the Steve Miller Band, took the money and ran.
Eric Cuffle was told by the owner of Champion Home Remodeling and Construction, Harold Champion, that it could take some time to get the work started on his sunroom.
"He told me six to eight weeks," said Cuffle. "I waited eight weeks basically and when I called him, the number was not working."
WAAY 31 News attempted to reach Champion again and the number we called also went to a disconnected notice.
The contract, dated May 16, called for a total to be paid of just over $21,000.
"We signed a contract with him," said Cuffle. "Put a third down, $7,000.
That would be the last time Cuffle was able to reach Champion.
Cuffle then went to check out the two addresses he was told Champion's business were located at. One was a vacated building while the other was a Publix parking lot in Madison.
Those red flags prompted WAAY 31 News to look into Champion's background, discovering he recently was arrested by the Madison County Sheriff's Office in June on charges of home repair fraud before placing bond.
Champion is also facing charges in Cullman, Limestone and Madison Counties for 1st-degree property theft.
Cuffle said he knows he probably won't get his money back, but he wants to make sure Champion is not able to scam another person.
"I'm capable of recovering a little bit," said Cuffle. "What if it's someone else that doesn't?"
Cuffle said he plans on filing criminal charges against Champion on Monday.
Champion will head to the Madison County Courthouse on July 11 to face one of his many charges of home repair fraud.