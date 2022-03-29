'Excited might be an understatement': Golfers ready for Huntsville Championship's return in April

Seventy-two holes of golf will change some lives forever when the Korn Ferry Tour returns to Huntsville in April.
The second Huntsville Championship will tee off at The Ledges on April 28, with the final round and trophy presentation set for May 1.
The inaugural event did not disappoint last year. At the end of the final round, three golfers were tied at 15-under. After three playoff holes, Paul Barjon was kissing the trophy.
With the opportunity to earn a PGA Tour card, the level of competition is always high at Korn Ferry events. Tournament director Penn Garvich hopes fans look past the tour’s reputation as the PGA’s minor league and come out to see 156 of the sport’s best try to make their dreams a reality.
“I mean these guys are one swing away, one win away, from earning their card and playing with the big boys,” Garvich said.
On Tuesday, the tournament hosted a media day featuring Huntsville native Spike McRoy and former Crimson Tide golfer Wilson Furr. Furr will be among the event’s first-time players.
“Excited might be an understatement,” Furr said.
Knowing the opportunities that the event presents, Furr is eager to get out on the course and give it his all against a highly competitive field.
“If you’re out watching the leading groups, you’re watching some of the best golf that’s going to be played around the world, period,” he said.
“Forty of these people, next year, will be on the PGA Tour, so the odds are very likely that there’s a superstar, at least one, out here, and so I think that’s just a neat opportunity to see ‘em maybe before they took off.”