Ex-UAH professor to plead guilty to child sex crimes

Michael McGinnis, a former professor at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, is scheduled to plead guilty and be sentenced on multiple counts of child pornography and sex crimes against a minor on Wednesday.
This is according to Cullman County District Attorney Wilson Blaylock.
McGinnis first was arrested by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 25, 2021, for attempt to unlawfully distribute a controlled substance, chemical endangerment of a child and criminal solicitation to commit a controlled substance crime, Blaylock said at the time.
McGinnis' cell phone was examined, and the sheriff’s office said investigators discovered 18 images of child pornography. He then was charged with 18 counts of possession of obscene matter.
Last year, Blaylock said McGinnis also was charged with traveling to meet a child for sex acts, electronic solicitation of a child, sodomy and enticing a child for immoral purposes.
Prior to his arrest, McGinnis had been serving as a professor and student advisor at UAH.