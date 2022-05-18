Ex-UAH lecturer sentenced to decades in prison for child sex crimes

Michael McGinnis, a former lecturer at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, was sentenced Wednesday to decades in prison on multiple counts of child pornography and traveling to meet a child for sex acts.
This is according to Cullman County District Attorney Wilson Blaylock.
McGinnis first was arrested by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 25, 2021, for attempt to unlawfully distribute a controlled substance, chemical endangerment of a child and criminal solicitation to commit a controlled substance crime, Blaylock said at the time.
McGinnis' cell phone was examined, and the sheriff’s office said investigators discovered 18 images of child pornography. He then was charged with 18 counts of possession of obscene matter.
Last year, Blaylock said McGinnis also was charged with traveling to meet a child for sex acts, electronic solicitation of a child, sodomy and enticing a child for immoral purposes.
On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 180 years total for the child pornography charges, though the sentence is split, meaning McGinnis could serve 30 years before being released on state probation. For traveling to meet a child for sex acts, he was sentenced to an additional 30 years.
Records show the other charges were dismissed.
Prior to his arrest, McGinnis had been serving as a lecturer and student advisor at UAH.