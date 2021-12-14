Ex-TVA supervisor gets probation, fine for secretly recording women in bathroom

A former TVA supervisor in Colbert County was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation and a $5,000 fine for recording women in a bathroom.
Lance Woods and his attorney came into the sentencing hoping to not pay a fine and to avoid any type of probation.
According to court documents, 58-year-old Woods pleaded guilty to putting a digital motion-activated camera in the women's bathroom, where he would secretly record them.
Woods took a binding plea agreement, and with that, there's an understanding from the government that he will not have to register as a sex offender in Tennessee, where he lives.
Woods said his actions have cost him more than $350,000. He claimed he paid a victim $150,000 and has lost a job in which his salary was more than $110,000 per year.
Woods is also facing a civil lawsuit.