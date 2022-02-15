Ex-Scottsboro police officer denies abusing newborn daughter, wants indictment changed or dismissed

A former Scottsboro police officer claims an indictment against him needs to either be rewritten or dismissed entirely, records show.
Defense attorneys for Ryan Manning filed their motion in the Jackson County Circuit Court case on Friday. In it, they say Manning "unequivocally denies any wrongdoing whatsoever," and that if the indictment isn't dismissed, it at least needs to be rewritten to clarify the allegations.
Manning is accused of using physical force to cause multiple fractures to the infant. He is charged with domestic violence and willful torture/abuse of a child, but the indictment doesn't say when the alleged abuse occurred.
According to the motion filed Friday, Manning's daughter was born less than 2 months before the alleged abuse was discovered. Manning said the allegations are "absolutely false" and have resulted in him being slandered, losing his job and being separated from his daughter.
Defense attorneys say in order to effectively defend himself, he needs to at least know when, where and how the alleged abuse happened — details not included in the indictment.
A Jackson County judge has set a hearing for March 15 to determine if the indictment will be dismissed or rewritten.