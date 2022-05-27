Ex-Scottsboro officer out of jail after child abuse bond revoked for alleged harassment of wife

UPDATE: In a Friday hearing, a judge ruled that the revocation of Ryan Manning's bond was not needed and that the three days he spent in jail was enough. The judge modified the bond, adding that he cannot have any contact with his estranged wife and must submit to electronic monitoring and random drug testing. He will be able to leave his house with permission from a community corrections officer.
From earlier:
A former Scottsboro police officer is back behind bars after a new domestic violence charge involving his estranged wife.
Ryan Benton Manning is accused of harassing his estranged wife through a series of text messages. His attorney has disputed the allegations, saying the exchange does not qualify as harassment.
Manning was out on bond after being arrested in December 2021 for domestic violence and willful abuse of a child. A hearing has been set for Friday to determine whether that bond should be revoked.
In that case, Manning is accused of breaking several of his infant daughter's bones. Manning has pleaded not guilty. Records show his soon-to-be ex-wife is set to be a witness in the case.