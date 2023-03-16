Ex-Red Bay Police Academy recruit indicted on sex crime charges

A sex crimes indictment just made public against a former Red Bay Police Academy recruit.
A Franklin County grand jury indicted Bronnie Wayne Grissom on charges of sexual abuse, electronic solicitation and transmitting obscene material.
Grissom was on Thanksgiving break from the academy when he was arrested in November 2022. The Red Bay Police Department terminated Grissom's employment.
He's scheduled to face a judge April 18tfor his arraignment.
Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office found Grissom used Snapchat to message multiple girls and on at least one occasion tried to lure a girl into meeting him for sex.